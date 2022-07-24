India Reports 20,279 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 20,279 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,38,88,755.

Currently, there are 1,52,200 active cases in the country, comprising 0.35 per cent of the cumulative cases.

As many as 36 deaths were reported in the country in the same duration, increasing the total reported death count to 5,26,033.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,143 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,32,10,522 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.45%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.46 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 5.29 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 201.99 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.