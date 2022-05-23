India Reports 2,022 New Covid Cases And 46 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India reports 2,022 new Covid cases were reported across the country yesterday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,38,393, while the active cases dipped to 14,832, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death count climbed to 5,24,459 with 46 more people dying due to the virus, yesterday’s data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.