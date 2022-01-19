India reports 2.82 lakh new Covid cases; Omicron tally at 8961

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 2.82 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 441 deaths. The country’s Omicron tally stands at 8,961.

India recorded 2,82,970 new cases and 441 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Wednesday, data updated by the Union Ministry of Health showed. The active caseload has increased to 18,31,000, up from yesterday’s 17.3 lakh. The daily positivity rate has also increased to 15.13 per cent.

As per data: