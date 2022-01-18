India reports 2.38 lakh new Covid cases; Omicron tally at 8,891

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 2.38 lakh new Covid-19 cases, while the active cases rose to 17,36,628 according to the Union health ministry data. 8,891 cases of Omicron variant have been reported across 28 states and union territories.

There has been an 8.31% increase in Omicron cases since Monday, the ministry said.

The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.04 crores, as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry said.