India Reports 18,930 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: As many as 18,930 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the daily positivity rate stood at 4.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 3.86 per cent.

On the other hand, the country also recorded 35 covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,25,305.

Meanwhile, the country saw a total of 14,650 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,21,977.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,53,43,689 samples have been tested up to July 6 for COVID-19. Of these 4,38,005 samples were tested on Wednesday.