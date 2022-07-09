India Reports 18,840 New Covid Cases And 43 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged 18,840 new Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data on Saturday.

Currently, there are 1,25,028 active cases in the country, comprising 0.28 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The recovery rate is at 98.51 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 4.14 per cent. So far, 198.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.