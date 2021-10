New Delhi: India reported 18,454 new Covid cases and 160 deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Following this, the Active caseload stood at 1,78,831 & Recovery Rate currently at 98.15%; highest since March 2020.

India crossed the one billion or 100-crore mark of administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses today. Hence, the government has planned massive celebrations across the country to mark the milestone.