India Reports 16,906 New Covid-19 Cases, 45 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 16,906 new COVID-19 cases, along with 45 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 13), the country saw a total of 15,447 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,11,874.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,32,457, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,31,043.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,519. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 13 was recorded 3.68 per cent.