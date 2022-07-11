India Reports 16,678 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 16,678 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,37,89,229.

Currently, there are 1,30,713 active cases in the country, comprising 0.30 per cent of the cumulative cases.

As many as 26 deaths were reported in the country in the same duration, increasing the total reported death count to 5,25,454.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,629 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,29,83,162 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.50%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 5.99 per cent. So far, 198.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.