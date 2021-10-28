India Reports 16,156 New COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 16,156 new COVID cases, and 733 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the fresh cases, country’s active caseload now stands at 1,60,989, as per the data.

The active cases account for 0.48 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020, the release said.

The daily spike in fresh COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 123 consecutive days now.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was reported at 98.20 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested for coronavirus up to October 27 reached 60,44,98,405, out of which 12,90,900 samples were tested on Wednesday.