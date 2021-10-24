India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India added 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases declined to 1,72,594, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.17 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,40,158 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,97,71,320.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,48,605, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.10 crore.