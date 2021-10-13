India Reports 15,823 New COVID Cases, 226 Deaths In Last 24-Hr

New Delhi: India recorded 15,823 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 34,001,743, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

As per the data, active cases have further declined to 2,07,653.

On the other hand, the death toll climbed to 451,189 with 226 daily fatalities, read the data.

Meanwhile, 58,63,63,442 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to October 12. Of these, 13,25,399 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).