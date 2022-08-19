India Reports 15,754 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 15,754 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 44,298,864.

Currently, there are 1,01,830 active cases in the country, comprising 0.23 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,253 with 47 fatalities.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,220 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,36,85,535 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.58%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 3.90 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 3.47 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 209.27 Cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.