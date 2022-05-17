India Reports 1,569 New Covid Cases, 19 Deaths In Last 24 Hour

New Delhi: India reported 1,569 fresh cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.44%, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.59%.

On the other hand, the country also recorded 19 covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 524260.

More than 2467 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,84,710.