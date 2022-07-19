India Reports 15,528 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 15,528 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,37,83,062.

Currently, there are 1,43,654 active cases in the country, comprising 0.33 per cent of the cumulative cases.

As many as 25 deaths were reported in the country in the same duration, increasing the total reported death count to 5,25,785.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,113 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,31,13,623 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.47%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.587 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 3.32 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,01,55,452 samples have been tested up to July 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,68,350 samples were tested on Monday.