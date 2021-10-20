India reports 14,623 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India reported 14,623 new Covid-19 cases, 19,446 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total vaccination in India has reached 99,12,82,283. Recovery Rate currently at 98.15% – highest since March 2020.

India’s active cases account for 0.52% of total cases – lowest since March 2020. Active caseload stood at 1,78,098 – lowest in 229 days.

Of the 14,623 new infections and 197 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths.

