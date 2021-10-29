India reports 14,348 new cases

New Delhi: India has reported 14,348 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry said on Friday. India has reported 805 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has also reported 13,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease s far to 3,36,27,632.

As per data –

Case tally: 3,42,46,157

Active cases: 1,61,334

Total recoveries: 3,36,27,632

Death toll: 4,57,191

Number of samples tested on October 28 were 12,84,552. A total of 60,58,85,769 samples have been tested for Covid detection up to October 28.