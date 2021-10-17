India reports 14,146 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has reported 14,146 new cases of Covid-19, 19,788 recoveries and 144 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload has declined to 1,95,846.

As per data:

Total cases: 3,40,67,719

Active cases: 1,95,846

Total recoveries: 3,34,19,749

Death toll: 4,52,124

Total Vaccination: 97,65,89,540 (41,20,772 in last 24hrs)

India’s active caseload, at 1,95,846, is currently the lowest in 220 days, as per the govt bulletin on Sunday.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases (0.57%) – the lowest since March 2020, the govt said on Sunday.

19,788 recoveries in the last 24 hours have taken the total number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749.

India has recorded a recovery rate of 98.10%, the highest since March 2020.