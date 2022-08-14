India Reports 14,092 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 14,092 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,42,53,464.

Currently, there are 1,16,861 active cases in the country, comprising 0.26 per cent of the cumulative cases.

As many as 41 deaths were reported in the country in the same duration, increasing the total reported death count to 5,27,037.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,454 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,36,09,566 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.54%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.57 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 3.69 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 28,01,457 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.