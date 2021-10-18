India reports 13,596 Covid cases, lowest in 230 day

New Delhi: India reported 13,596 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 230 days. India also logged 166 Covid deaths in last 24 hours.

The Active caseload stands at 1,89,694, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,290 with 166 more fatalities. The country has so far reported 3,40,81,315 Covid cases, it said.

In a day, active cases declined by 6,152 and currently comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate was 98.10 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,39,331, while the case fatality rate was 1.33 per cent, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate (1.37% per cent), has been less than 3 per cent for the last 115 days and the daily positivity rate (1.37 per cent) has been less than 3 per cent for 49 days.

Over 97.79 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.