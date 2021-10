India Reports 13,451 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India logged 13,451 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 585 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

The country’s active caseload now stands at 1,62,661- the lowest in 242 days.