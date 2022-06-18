India Reports 13,216 New Covid Cases And 23 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India has reported 13,216 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per government data updated on Saturday.

According to reports, the active cases stand at 68,108. An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 8,148 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,90,845.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47 percent, according to the ministry.