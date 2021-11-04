India Reports 12,885 New COVID-19 Cases, 461 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: At least 12,885 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

With this, the country’s infection tally to 3,43,21,025, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,48,579, the lowest in 253 days, the data showed

On the other hand, the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,59,652, with 461 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,37,12,794.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.63 crore.