India reports 12,751 new Covid cases

New Delhi: For the third consecutive day, Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a downward journey on Tuesday with the country logging 12,751 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 9), the total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,16,071.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,31,807, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,510.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 3.50%, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.69%. The country has conducted over 87.85 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,63,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 31,95,034 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 206.88 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 198.01 crore (1,98,01,11,075) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.18 crore (7,18,16,770) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.