India Reports 11,919 Fresh COVID Cases, 470 More Fatalities

New Delhi: India has reported 11,919 fresh COVID cases and 470 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s latest update.

With this, the country’s COVID-19 tally reached 3,44,78,517 while the death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,64,623 with 470 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data.

The number of active cases has gone up to 1,28,762, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 3,38,85,132, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent, as per the data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 62,82,48,841 samples have been tested up to November 17 for COVID-19. Of these 12,32,505 samples were tested on Wednesday.

More than 114.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.