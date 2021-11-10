India Reports 11,466 New COVID-19 Cases, 460 Deaths In 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India has reported 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry update.

With this, the country’s tally of infections reached 3,43,88,579, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,39,683, the lowest in 264 days.

Similarly, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 4,61,84, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,37,87,047, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.63 crore.