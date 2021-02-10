India Reports 11,067 New COVID Cases, 94 Deaths

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 new infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The new cases are 21.4 % higher than Tuesday’s count.

There are 1,41,511 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.30 percent of the total caseload.

The death count climbed to 1,55,252 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 94 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 percent.

More than 1.05 crore people in India have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 97.27%. Meanwhile, as many as 66,11,561 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

The Union health ministry had on Tuesday said that 15 states and Union Territories had not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus in 24 hours.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10 crore people and killed over 23 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.97 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.