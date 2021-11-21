India reports 10,488 new Covid-19 cases, 313 more deaths

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 10,488 new Covid-19 cases and 313 more deaths, which pushed the caseload and death toll to 34,510,413 and 465,662 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday that 1,074,099 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count has climbed to 631,649,378.

As per data:

Active caseload stands at 1,22,714 – lowest in 532 days; account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.36% – lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate (0.98%) less than 2% for last 48 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.94%) less than 2% for last 58 days.