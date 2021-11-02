India Reports 10,423 New COVID Cases, 443 Deaths In 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India has reported 10,423 new Covid-19 cases and 443 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With this, India’s total tally of Covid cases has risen to 3,42,96,237 and the death toll to 4,58,880.

At least 15,021 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,83,581, as per the data.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.45 per cent.

More than 106.79 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far with over 47 lakh shots given on Monday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said.