India Reports 10,302 New COVID Cases, 267 More Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India reported 10,302 new COVID cases and 267 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update.

With the fresh cases, the country’s COVID-19 infection tally rose to 3,44,99,925 while the number of active cases declined to 1,24,868 during the same period.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,349 with 267 more fatalities, according to the data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 43 days in a row and less than 50,000 for 146 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 47 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 57 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,09,708 while the case fatality rate was 1.35 per cent.

So far, over 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.