India Reports 1.61L Fresh COVID Cases, 1,733 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India’s total tally of cases increased to over 41,630,885 as 1,61,386 more people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603– 4.20% of the total infections — while the country’s recovery rate stands at 94.91%, the ministry said.

On the other hand, the death toll has climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26%, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.21 crore.