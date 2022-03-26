India Repatriates Three Pakistani Prisoners Via Wagah

Amritsar: India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani nationals who had completed their prison sentences via the Attari-Wagah land border crossing.

The Pakistani prisoners were identified as Samira, Ahmad Rajaa and Murtaja Ajgar Ali, according to Arun Pal, the Protocol Officer (Police).

Police further stated that Pakistani Samira was caught in Bangalore and was sentenced to jail for three and a half years while she was pregnant with a baby girl.

Pal also said that the other two prisoners, Ahmad Rajaa and Murtaja Ajgar Ali, were caught while roaming around the border.

He further said that the Indian Government is sending them back after the completion of their punishment. Pakistani prisoner, Samira, thanked the Indian government for sending her back and requested the government to send all those people who are still here like her.