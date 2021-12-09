India Removes Singapore From List Of ‘At-Risk’ Nations

New Delhi: India has removed Singapore from the “at-risk” nations’ list and the central government said that travellers from where need to follow additional measures on arrival including post-arrival testing.

The current list of “at-risk” countries includes countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel.

This development comes as Omicron has been reported in 57 countries, and World Health Organization (WHO) expects the number to continue growing.

Taking cognizance of the emergence of highly mutant Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 or Omicron cases, India added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection. A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25.