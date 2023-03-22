India removes security infront of the British High commission & high commissioner’s residence

New Delhi: Barricades outside the UK High Commission in Delhi were missing on Wednesday morning, in what is being seen as a retaliation to the Khalistani protests at Indian High Commission in London. The action comes days after some pro-Khalistan elements pulled down the Indian Tricolour at the Indian mission in London amid a police action against Amritpal Singh.

Apart from removing barricades and bunkers installed in front of the gate of the British High Commission on Shantipath at Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, the team of Delhi police along with PCR vans stationed there has also been removed. Similarly, the barricades installed in front of the residence of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at Rajaji Marg at Meena Bagh in the Lutyens Delhi area also have been removed by Delhi police.

Special security measures such as road diverter, speed breaker, bunkers made of sand bags, PCR vans and local police stationed outside the premises have been removed, visuals posted on social media show. Reportedly, the Indian govt is of the opinion that the British High Commission in India is already in the safe zone, and there is no requirement for such additional security measures.

This comes as a reciprocal move by India after the UK govt failed to provide security to the Indian High Commission office in London on Sunday when the office was attacked by Khalistani elements. The development comes after an assessment at the highest level of the government on the issue.

The British High Commission refused to issue any comment on the matter, saying that they do not comment on security matters.

On Sunday (March 19) evening, pro-Khalistani elements had barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises.

In a video that came to light, a mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

The Indian government had strongly condemned the attack and had summoned the British High Commissioner to register its strong protest. India is particularly furious because Indian authorities had informed their British counterparts about possible violent protests by pro-Khalistan groups, but the British govt ignored that input.

The attack on the Indian High Commission in London caused a significant uproar in India.