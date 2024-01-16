India reinforces its status as a resilient global economy, preferred investment destination at Davos

New Delhi: The 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, set for January 15 to January 19, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland, brings forth a compelling narrative as India claims a spotlight under the overarching theme, “Building Trust”. WEF’s chosen workstreams resonate with India’s vision—growth, carbon neutrality, sustainability, robust economy, and the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World Is One Family,” championed by India during its G20 Presidency. India’s presence at Davos reinforces its status as a resilient global economy and a preferred investment destination.

Indian Government delegation representing at WEF will be led by Smt Smriti Irani, Hon’ble Minister of Women & Child Development along with Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs, Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT and Sh RK Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The delegation will be speaking on various sessions of the World Economic Forum in the presence of other global political and business leaders covering the topics of Education, Biofuels, Gender gaps, Renewables, Semiconductors and Manufacturing.

India’s commanding presence is marked by securing four distinct spaces at WEF, each dedicated to illuminating the India Opportunity and unfolding its Growth Story to the global investors:

India Engagement Centre: This lounge will unfold India’s growth narrative, showcasing its digital public infrastructure, vibrant startup ecosystem, and burgeoning energy sector. Fireside chats on globally significant pillars will enrich the dialogue.

Experience India Centre: This lounge will unveil the technological leaps powered by New India, commitments to sustainability and inclusivity along with its vibrant culture.

India Investment Centre: This will serve as the center for Government-to-Business (G2B) and Business-to-Business (B2B) networking, hosting roundtables, sessions, and panels on leading topics.

We Lead Lounge: This year a dedicated gender lounge “We Lead Lounge” will focus on women participation in various walks of life, financial inclusion and bridging the digital gender gap.

The first day at the India centres begun with a compelling panel discussion on “Beyond Borders: India’s Impact on the World Stage.” Organized as a cornerstone event, the panel delved into India’s evolving role in the global landscape. PHDCCI, in collaboration with Invest India, organized this panel which provided a comprehensive exploration of India’s contributions and influence on the global stage, offering insights that resonate beyond geographical borders.

The India Engagement Centre also hosted the briefing of India delegation in the presence of Smt Smriti Irani, Hon’ble Minister of Women & Child Development along with Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs, and Sh RK Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The briefing was attended by Indian business leaders and Industry chambers present in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum 2024. The India Centres continue to serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogues and initiatives, solidifying its role as a pivotal hub for fostering collaboration and business cooperation on international fronts.

At WEF, a total of 21 sessions will be held over the span of 5 days. India will be showcasing it’s opportunity and opening doors for discussion on Manufacturing, Technology, Gender based impact, Sustainability, Mobility, Startups, Healthcare, AI etc.

In tandem with the India Lounges, the establishment of five State Lounges underscores India’s consolidated and prominent role at WEF, fostering collaboration and discourse on a global scale. The 5 states include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian business representatives number over 80, and a few Indian companies have established their presence through Lounges in Davos. CII would be organising a series of sessions and media panels focusing on promoting various aspects of the India growth story and India’s successful leadership of the B20. In addition, PHDCCI is also actively participating to showcase various strong themes representing opportunities in India.