India registers highest single-day rise in 85 days; 26,291 new COVID cases

New Delhi: India on Monday saw another huge jump in its Covid-19 tally with 26,291 more people testing positive for the virus, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 26,624 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to March 14, including 7,03,772 on Sunday.

