India registers 2528 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India records a consistent decline in the daily Covid cases with 2,528 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to the data, 149 new Covid deaths have been reported. 3,997 people have been discharged in the past 24-hours.

As per data:

Active case: 29,181 (0.07%)

Daily positivity rate: 0.40%

Total recoveries: 4,24,58,543

Death toll: 5,16,281

Total vaccination: 1,80,97,94,58

Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.73 percent.

