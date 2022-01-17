India registers 2.58 lakh new Covid cases; Omicron tally at 8,209

New Delhi: India logged 2.58 lakh Covid-19 cases and 385 deaths in last 24 hours, according to health ministry’s updated data on Monday. The tally of Omicron cases has climbed to 8,209.

As per data:

Active case: 16,56,341

Daily positivity rate: 119.65%

Confirmed cases of Omicron: 8,209

There were 385 fatalities and the country’s death toll has gone up to 4,86,451, the ministry added. While the number of Covid-19 cases is slightly lower than Sunday, the deaths are higher, the ministry’s data showed.

Registering an increase of 6.02 per cent in a day, Omicron cases in India have gone up to 8,209, the ministry said. Active Covid-19 cases now stand at 16,56,341, while the recovery rate is 94.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ministry said more than 157 crore doses have been administered so far as India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 completed a year.