India Records Slight Dip In Infections With 12,899 New Covid-19 Cases, 15 Deaths 

New Delhi: India recorded 12,899 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 72,474, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 68,108.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,855. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.