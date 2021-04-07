India Records Over 1.15 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi: India recorded over 1.15 lakh new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 percent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 25,14, 39,598 samples have been tested up to April 6 with 12,08, 339 samples being tested on Tuesday.