India records 81,466 new coronavirus cases

New Delhi: As many as 81,466 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload in the country to 1,23,03,131, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

The death toll climbed by 469 to 1,63,396.

This is the biggest jump in daily new infections the country has reported in the last six months. Nearly 81,000 cases were reported on 1 October last year.

As many as 1,15,25,039 patients have recovered from the infection. The active cases tally has continued to show an upward trend and rose up to 6,14,696.

So far, 6,87,89,138 Covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered, of which 36,71,242 were given on Thursday.

As per data: