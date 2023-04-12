India records 7830 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India on Wednesday witnessed a significant jump in the daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 7,830 new infections – taking the total tally to 4,47,76,002. On Tuesday, a total of 5,676 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 40,215.

Just a day before, the country logged about 5,676 cases of coronavirus.

The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,04,771 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry’s website.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the national capital logged 980 fresh cases of Covid-19, which is the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.