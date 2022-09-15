India Records 6,422 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India today registered 6,422 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s updated data.

With this, the total caseload rose to 4,44,96,046.

Currently, there are 46,389 active cases in the country, comprising 0.1 per cent of the cumulative cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,748 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total recoveries to 4,39,41,840 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.71%.

The weekly positivity rate is at 1.71 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 2.04 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 215.98 cr of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.