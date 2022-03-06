India records 5476 new cases, 158 deaths

New Delhi: India is continuing with a declining trend of COVID-19 cases, with 5,476 fresh cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 158 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now at 5,15,036.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (March 6), the country saw a total of 9,754 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,88,475.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 59,442 the ministry data showed today.