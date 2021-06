New Delhi: India recorded 51,667 new COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday (June 25, 2021).

India’s total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,01,34,445, of which, 3,93,310 have succumbed to the virus, while 6,12,868 are active cases.

As per data: