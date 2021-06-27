India Records 50,040 COVID-19 Cases, Recovery Rate At 96.75%

New Delhi: India recorded 50,040 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. With the fresh cases, the cumulative caseload to 3,02,33,183.

The country’s active caseload declined to 5,86,403, while the recovery rate increased to 96.75%, showed the data.

Meanwhile, the death count climbed to 39,5751 with 1,258 more fatalities being reported due to the viral disease in a day.

The daily recoveries continue to surpass fresh infections as 57,944 were discharged between Saturday and Sunday. With this, the total number of discharges has gone up to 2,92,51,029.