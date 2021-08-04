India records 42,625 new Covid-19 cases, 562 more deaths

New Delhi: India saw its tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increasing again on Wednesday after 42,625 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry update showed. This is at least 12,000 cases more from Tuesday’s tally of 30,549.

Today’s cases took the total number of positive cases in the country to 31,769,132, the health ministry update at 8am showed. India also recorded 562 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the start of pandemic to 425,757.

As per data: