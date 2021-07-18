India records 41,157 coronavirus cases; 518 deaths

New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 41,157 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the country’s cumulative tally to 31,106,065, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.

In the last 24 hours, the country also saw 518 people succumbing to Covid-19, taking its death toll to 413,609.

The active cases in India dipped further in the last 24 hours and were logged at 422,660, accounting for 1.36 % of the total cases recorded in the country since the start of the outbreak last year.

Active Covid-19 cases, which refers to the existing patients in the country, have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 42,004 people recovered from the infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s recovery rate to 97.31%, the health ministry data showed.