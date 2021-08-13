India records 40,120 new Covid-19 infections

New Delhi: India recorded 40,120 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 32,117,826, and its death toll climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

Active cases of Covid-19 declined to 385,227 in the same period, according to data released by the health ministry at 8am. The number of people who have recuperated from the coronavirus disease surged to 31,302,345, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 97.45 per cent.

As many as 19,70,495 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of tests so far to 48,94,70,779, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The health ministry informed that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 528.9 million.