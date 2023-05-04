India records 3962 fresh Covid infections

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 3,962 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,960,678. According to the data from the union health ministry, the active cases have dipped to 36,244 – comprising of 0.08 per cent of the total infections.

India on Wednesday had witnessed slightly higher cases compared to the day before with 3,720 Covid cases.

The death toll due to Covid has increased to 5,31,606 with 15 more fatalities – including seven reconciled by Kerala. The fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

The national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent with a total of 4,43,92,828 people being recuperated from the disease.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.